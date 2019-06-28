PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission passed a resolution during its most recent meeting honoring the St. Clair County Boys Ranch and former Director Anita Thompson.
Construction of the Boys Ranch, near the Prescott community, started in November 1975 on 120 acres. The resolution states that “several thousand of Alabama’s previously abandoned, abused and underprivileged boys have called this ranch home since that time.”
Initially hired as a houseparent, Thompson moved into an administrative assistant position and then served as director. She spent 35 years ministering to the boys who lived there.
The resolution also states that “her many gifts, strengths and qualities have touched the lives of thousands of children, staff and families within, as well as outside the ranch family.”
She was referred to as Mom Thompson by many of the boys. She and her husband, Jim, were at the meeting and were presented the resolution.
In other business, the commission;
•Appointed Robert Debter (chairman), Rena Brown, Liz Sorrell, Andy Eden and Kathy Burrtram to serve on the St. Clair County Flag Committee;
•Approved a request from Sheriff Billy J. Murray to pay an invoice from Terry Sligh Chevrolet without a purchase order in the amount of $1,057.07 for repairs. Commission members said this happened over the weekend;
•Approved a request from Murray to declare a 2010 Ford Explorer and a 2008 Dodge Charger as surplus to be sold on Gov.deals;
•Approved request from Murray to hire an emergency full-time detention officer (65 days or less) due to a current employee having surgery for an off-duty injury. This will require a General Fund budget amendment;
•Approved requests from St. Clair County Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe regarding various fiscal 2020 contracts/annual maintenance agreements;
•Approved various travel requests;
•Approved a letter of support for a Medicare increase;
•Heard an update from County Engineer Dan Dahlke on various projects; and
•Approved the payment of regular bills.
