St. Clair Commission grants retail liquor license to Even Odds Food, Spirits in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- During its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, the St. Clair County Commission granted the owners of Even Odds Food and Spirits a new retail liquor license.
The co-owner who originally held the license stepped away from operations, forcing the restaurant to discontinue the sale of alcohol until a new license was granted to the current owners.
Under the recommendation of the ABC board, the commission unanimously agreed to grant the business a new license.
County attorney James Hill said the facility’s ownership has been cooperating and responsive during this time.
“The county is very sensitive to ensuring all persons and entities who are licensed to sell alcohol do so within the confines of the law,” said Hill.
In other matters, the council:
Approved its fiscal year 2021 budget;
Approved a request from Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe to reclassify one office manager position to pay grade 15 and to create a new deputy chief clerk position with a pay grade of 17;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to reclassify the accounting manager position to pay grade 15 and create a new chief clerk position with a pay grade of 18;
Awarded the following bids: computer paper to Observer Supply, office supplies to Observer Supply and janitorial supplies to Budget Janitorial;
Approved a recommendation from Susie Washburn to re-bid item Nos. 2020-16 (printed forms) and 2020-13 (law enforcement uniforms);
Approved a request from Murray for various items to be declared as surplus;
Adopted a maintenance safety coordinator job description;
Approved requests from Murray to apply for an Aftermath K-9 grant and a Walmart Community grant;
Approved the fiscal year 2021 Alabama Department of Youth Services long-term detention subsidy contract;
Accepted a grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health in the amount of $24,100;
Renewed an annual contract with American Fire for sprinkler inspection agreements for the annex, Pell City and Ashville courthouses and the Ashville Jail;
Appointed Tina Morgan as county treasurer effective Oct. 1 and named the county depositories effective Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021;
Approved a letter for Lenel to allow Vision Birmingham to submit a quote for a maintenance plan for the Ashville Courthouse;
Reappointed Teresa Lovejoy to the DHR board;
Awarded the architect request for qualifications for the new St. Clair County jail to Billy Morace with CMH Architects and authorized Goodgame Company and the county attorney to negotiate a contract with CMH for the same;
Awarded the Ashville jail roof replacement bid to GKL companies in the amount of $689,770 and authorized the chairman to execute a contract with GKL Companies consistent therewith;
Approved a request from Murray to renew multiple annual support agreements; and
Approved a request from Crowe to renew multiple fiscal year 2021 annual contracts and maintenance agreements.