ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- In an attempt to get caught up with road repairs and grass cutting on rights of way, St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the Road Department needs to work a couple of Saturdays.
“We are behind and know we need to get caught up,” Manning said. “I know it is late in the year, but the money is in order. We need to make progress in the grass cutting area.”
Commissioner Jeff Brown said he has no problem with the work being done as many Saturdays as it takes to get the job done and caught up.
“It is worse than I have ever seen on Double Bridge Road,” Brown said. “Crawford’s Cove, Beason Cove and Gallant are in bad shape.”
Manning said County Engineer Dan Dahlke has covered this during the regular work week, but work needs to pick up rapidly in order to get a handle on it.
Dahlke said the northern part of the county is in worse shape.
“Gallant should be done by now,” Dahlke said. “We have the A-booms going, but one of them is down. We have had road patching crews out for the past two Saturdays and plan on patching again this Saturday, along with several mowers going as well. Hopefully, we will get caught up soon.”
