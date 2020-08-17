St. Clair commission discusses future of Ashville, Pell City jails

The St. Clair County Commission spent some time talking jails during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Commissioners discussed repairs at the Ashville jail and the possibility of building a new Pell City jail. The current facility is out of order due to costly service repairs, according to Sheriff Bill Murray.
Goodgame Company Inc. construction management recently started work on repairs at the St. Clair County jail in Ashville. During the meeting, the commission approved some work the company will take on.
Some of those repairs Goodgame Inc. will oversee include HVAC and plumbing repairs with RJ Mechanical as well as repairs on the fire alarm system and the intercom system with BaseSix, and roofing repairs.
The commission also approved a public works project with BD Welch for repairs at the female dorms as well as plumbing repairs by Joiner Plumbing, also for the female dorms.
Goodgame Company is focusing on repairs in the female dorms with BD Welch and Joiner Plumbing. Jason Goodgame said he hopes to have the female inmates back in their cells by this week.
Before commissioners can make a decision about the Pell City jail, Goodgame and his team will have to do multiple building evaluations, including an asbestos inspection.
The commission will also have to evaluate the costs of goods and services for a new jail versus how much it will cost to do these in-depth repairs.
Matt Rabren of Rabren Construction, who has experience building jails, emphasized a new jail could cost roughly anywhere from $300-$400 per square foot.
Rabren said the cost of the project, if put into place, will depend on many variables, such as the level of security, how much admin space the county wants to add, the style of each jail cell, etc.
Despite the disruption, several city councils have approved housing for Pell City inmates and have renewed their contracts with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
In other matters, the council:
Approved removing one probate court clerk position and increasing the other probate court clerk from a pay grade 14 to a pay grade 16;
Adopted a resolution authorizing the renewal of the $4 million warrant with Metro Bank for one additional year and ratifying the execution of any related documents;
Approved a resolution amending tax abatement agreements with National Cement;
Renewed the VSP group vision proposal provided by Kansas City Life Insurance Company in the amount of $7.33 for employee only and family in the amount of $18.12;
Approved a request to ratify the purchase and budget amendment to purchase a freezer at the Ashville Admin Building with Allen Service;
Approved a public works project with Prime Disaster Specialists for the operation center;
Appointed Commissioner Ricky Parker to the St. Clair County Day Program to fill the vacant seat of the late Commissioner Jimmy Roberts; and
Appointed Glenn Walton to the St. Clair County DHR Board.