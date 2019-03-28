PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center (The Children’s Place) is celebrating 26 years of providing resources and training, fostering family development and enhancing family functioning by coordinating services for children and families involved in child abuse.
Cheryl Fagan, education coordinator for The Children’s Place, said she appreciates the support of the County Commission.
“We would not be able to function without the support of the St. Clair County Commission, governing bodies and others throughout the community,” Fagan said.
The Children’s Place Luncheon will be April 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Pell City. For ticket information, call The Children’s Place at 205-338-8847.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy J. Murray for an emergency, temporary full-time telecommunicator for no longer than 65 days;
Approved rescinding the purchase/installation for the Phase Loss protection from the EE Group Inc. in the estimated amount of $4,500 for the HVAC at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville. This item had been approved at the March 12 meeting, but the commission found out EE Group did not provide the service;
Approved A&S Electrical Contractors Inc. to provide/install Phase Loss monitoring in the estimated amount of $4,150 at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville;
Approved A&S Electrical Contractors to install the phase Surge Suppression. It will require a budget amendment in the amount of $1,467;
Approved the installation of a new phone line at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville. It will require a budget amendment;
Approved the request of Transportation Director Janet Smith for approval of FY19 Certifications and Assurances for Federal Transit Administration Assistance;
Approved the request of maintenance employee Jay Watson for declaration of emergency sick leave;
Passed a resolution honoring Central Dispatch employee Janice Jackson on her retirement;
Approved the final payment to Leeds Stained Glass for installing carpet in the Probate Office, Revenue Commission Office and Circuit Clerk’s Office at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghaner@thestclairtimes.com.