ASHVILLE – The St. Clair County Commission recently created and posted two new litter crew positions to help keep county roadways clean.
The action required an amendment to the general budget in the amount of $16,766 to pay the two part-time detention officers.
In the early 1980s, St. Clair County kept several litter crews with inmate labor from the St. Clair Correctional Facility, Commission Chairman Paul Manning said.
“But in the past year, Sheriff Billy J. Murray has been real aggressive to try and help us out,” Manning said. “We are creating these litter crews to help clean up many areas throughout the county that have really been major problems. The sheriff told me recently that he is ready to start this operation in the near future.”
Murray said the county has had litter crews for a number of years, but as St. Clair grows, so does the trash along the sides of the roads.
“Everyone wants the roads to be litter free,” Murray said. “These new litter crews will consist of low-risk inmates from our jails. We will have two part-time detention officers who will check these inmates out every day and be responsible for them.”
Manning said the two new litter crews will make a major improvement for many of the county roads.
“This commission is very interested in seeing cleaner rights-of-way all across this county,” Manning said. “This program will serve from one end of the county to the other.”
Commissioner Jeff Brown said he appreciates Murray because he has worked well with the County Commission on this program.
“I’m excited about putting more crews out,” Brown said.
In other business, the commission:
•Approved amending the vacant EMA assistant director’s job description and title to EMA planner/public information officer specialist and posting the position as a contract;
•Approved a request from Center for Education and Performing Arts Executive Director Jeff Thompson to use the fiscal 2018 appropriations for the Pell City school system;
•Approved a request from St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling to pay the annual maintenance agreement for poll books in the amount of $990;
•Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Jefferson State Community College to provide inmate GED classes, pending a review by county attorney James Hill III;
•Approved a resolution to relocate voting precinct 23 from the Prescott Community Center to Prescott Baptist Church;
•Approved a resolution for the guardrail project on the Kelly Creek Bridge on Kelly Creek Road;
•Approved County Engineer Dan Dahlke’s request to hire Johnny Brothers and Dexter Graben for the two vacant road worker I positions;
•Approved advertising for nine seasonal road worker I positions;
•Approved naming Gary Duncan, Chad Smith and Scott Mattison to the Chandler Mountain Water Authority;
•Approved various travel requests; and
•Approved the payment of regular bills.
