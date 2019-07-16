ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning is resting comfortably at St. Vincent’s St. Clair after suffering a mini-stroke Monday morning while working at his office in Ashville.
Manning, who turned 67 Friday, said he was driving to his office when he started feeling strange and tingly.
He knew the feeling was not ordinary for him, so after a few moments at work, Manning said he drove himself to the emergency room in Pell City.
“This was very eye-opening for me,” Manning said. “But I want people to know I am all right. I hope to go home this afternoon (Tuesday) if my heart doctor will let me. If I get to go home this afternoon, I will be back at work Wednesday. I feel normal today and I am speaking normal.”
Manning has been a paraplegic since 1973.
“That in itself has required me to have a few battles with my heart,” Manning said.
