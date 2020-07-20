St. Clair commission asks governor to appoint Bob Mize as next District Four commissioner

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission during its meeting Tuesday, July 14, discussed the vacancy created by the recent death of Commissioner Jimmy Roberts.
Roberts represented District 4 on the commission.
County attorney James Hill III presented a proposal to the commission requesting it send a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey’s appointment secretary asking that Ivey appoint Bob Mize as the new District 4 commissioner.
Roberts was not planning to run for re-election, and Mize is the only candidate who qualified to run for the seat. This was final year of Roberts’ current term.
“[The letter] says: On June 25, 2020, we lost a valuable member of the commission and the community, (who) served our commission for roughly 25 consecutive years,” Hill said. “We are asking the governor to appoint Mr. Bob Mize, who is the only candidate that is qualified (to run) for the position and to endorse him as a strong member to replace Commissioner Roberts and to carry on in that particular seat.”
Continued Hill, “I think it's of great importance that we have a full commission to consider the actions of the county. I certainly think [the commissioners] will agree when I say Mr. Mize will make a great addition to our body.”
The four remaining commissioners unanimously approved sending the letter recommending Mize.
COVID-19
Hill also presented a second proposal, approved by St. Clair County’s EMA director, which discusses certain COVID-19 protocols to be put in place for the commissioners to review. These protocols would mostly cover how to handle certain human resource issues related to the ongoing pandemic.
The protocols would help ensure even healthy county employees who are showing no symptoms would be expected to maintain adequate social distancing.
If approved, these protocols will be put into place in order to help protect county workers and the rest of the general public during a time where COVID-19 cases have been spiking within the state of Alabama.
Hill emphasized these protocols are subject to change to adapt to any changes that may happen as far as the pandemic itself is concerned. He also stressed the protocols are not different from what has already happened. Instead, they just formalize and memorialize what has happened and what will happen moving forward, he said.
Said Hill, “What we have been going through the last three months has been a moving target at best, and this protocol may have to be amended and revised as time goes forward.
“But I do think there's some value to putting something in place in writing so that we can answer some questions on the front end and make sure that we're maintaining consistent approaches through this situation.”
Webb honored
At the end of the meeting, the commission presented Dana Webb with a resolution honoring his 17 years of service on the St. Clair County Economic Development Board.
In other matters, the board:
Amended the agreement for the E-911 contract trainor, Bill Richvalsky;
Approved the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health and Dental FY20-21 contract renewal;
Approved Central Dispatch municipality contract renewals pending the county attorney’s review;
Approved the county’s portion of Shannon Hyatt’s purchase of Noble Eagle Military Service to the retirement system in the amount of $3,095.39;
Adopted resolutions authorizing the chairman to execute and submit the 5311 Public Transportation/JARC (Job Access and Reverse Commute) Grant application FY21 as well as all related agreements and documents in connection with the grant program for the 5311 Public Transportation Grant, JARC and the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ) ACT;
Approved a quote from Prime Disaster Specialists to complete the cleaning/repairs at the Ashville Courthouse;
Renewed agreements with Birmingham ATM Cash LLC;
Approved a request from Marcus Fincher to pay an invoice to Piedmont Plastics without a purchase order in the amount of $4,788.29;
Approved a request from Patrice Kurzejeski, EMA director, for various items to be declared as surplus. These items are non-working items;
Approved the agreement with Spectrum for the bid #38 door security system;
Approved creating, posting and hiring a part-time grant writer and to also help with COVID-19 responsibility as needed. This will be a contract position;
Rescheduled the Aug. 20work session to Tuesday, Aug 25,before the regularly scheduled commission meeting;
Considered reappointing Commissioner Ricky Parker to the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council board;
Extended Shawn Cain’s FMLA for 30 days and approved a Declaration of Emergency Sick-Leave Request; and
Approved the acceptance of Election Expenses Funding related to COVID-19 CARES Act in the amount of $18,335.00. This will also require a budget amendment.
