The St. Clair County Commission approved its FY2020 budget recently.
The following agencies will receive funding during the new fiscal year, which started Tuesday, Oct. 1:
Coosa Valley Youth Services - $292,000; St. Clair County Economic Development Council - $160,000; Animal Shelter of Pell City Inc. - $125,000; Public Board & Recreation Board - $100,000; Service for the Aging - $75,000; St. Clair County Health Department - $58,000; Veterans Outreach Agent Assistant - $51,000; Jefferson State Community College - $50,000; Alabama Cooperative Extension System - $42,000; city of Ashville (archivist) - $24,000; St. Clair County Airport Authority and Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham - $20,000 each; St. Clair County Soil & Water Conservation and The Arc of St. Clair County - $15,000 each; libraries at Ashville, Moody, Pell City, Odenville, Ragland, Springville and Steele - $10,000 each; Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health/Mental Retardation Authority - $8,800; St. Clair County Board of Education (performing arts) and city of Pell City (fishing tournament) - $7,500 each; Historic Development Commission and St. Clair County Leadership Program - $5,000 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Tunes Around Town), town of Margaret (tourism), city of Moody (tourism) and city of Pell City (block party) - $2,500 each; St. Clair County Board of Education (Special Olympics) and city of Springville (tourism) - $1,000 each.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a retail beer and retail table wine license (off-premises only for both) for The Springs Country Store at 98 Jones Road in Springville;
Approved a three-year maintenance agreement with Johnson Controls for the Annex Building in Ashville and the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Approved an annual maintenance agreement with American Fire for fire protection for the Annex, both courthouses and jails in the estimated amount of $5,250, pending a review by county attorney James Hill III;
Renewed an inmate medical care contract with Quality Correctional Health Care;
Reappointed Jamie Twenty to the Library Board;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.