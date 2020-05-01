St. Clair Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pell City police secure masks for their personnel

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office deputies have added custom masks to their tool belts while they continue to serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Billy Murray said the masks, which feature the office's logo, are meant to be another tool for deputies but aren’t mandatory.
“We wanted them to have that tool available,” Murray said.
The office had the masks made at It’s Sew Unique in Ashville. They are described by the office’s website as filtered masks, but are not rated N95 masks.
Murray said the masks are just a part of the precautions being taken by his office during the pandemic. He said the office was already providing deputies with gloves and other personal protective equipment.
Murray also said the office has provided sanitizing stations for its vehicles that deputies can use to clean their cars at the end of their shifts.
The sheriff said the office continues to take temperatures of all jail detainees at intake.
Murray said the office has also made more changes to accommodate the cancellation of visitation due to the pandemic. He said due to those restrictions, the office has been able to supply extra phone calls for detainees, free of charge.
Pell City
The Pell City Police Department has also begun using masks. Chief Paul Irwin said his officers have access to several different masks.
Irwin said the community has donated some cloth masks, but the department has also bought several masks.
“All of our officers have N95 masks,” Irwin said.
N95 are filtered respirators that are recommended for medical professionals to use while dealing with COVID-19.
Irwin said the department also has P95 masks, which are more heavy duty masks with higher quality filters.
Irwin said officers are wearing masks if they have to go inside on a call but are continuing to handle as many calls over the phone as possible.
Irwin said the department continues to take steps it began at the start of the pandemic.
“We’re just doing the same thing we’ve been doing,” Irwin said.