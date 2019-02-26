ASHVILLE – In an effort to provide as much safety as possible for its deputies, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has purchased 26 body armor ballistic vests.
Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the ballistic 3A vests were purchased from PT Armor, and each one carries a five-year warranty for maximum protection.
“Body armor is a vital part of a deputy’s uniform,” Murray said. “Officer safety is always first and foremost on my mind.”
The ballistic vests cost $713 each, totaling $18,538. Murray said he could not think of a more important piece of equipment for a deputy to have.
“Every officer will have one,” he said. “It gives me peace of mind to know this equipment is available and is being used for officer safety. In the world we live in, it’s extremely dangerous not to have one on. We are thankful for the partnership with the St. Clair County Commission to provide top-of-the-line safety equipment for the deputies of St. Clair County.”
Said Commission Chairman Paul Manning, “We have a great county and we are trying to show that we are on the right track. I am very appreciative of Sheriff Murray and his department. I am glad to see the growth and avenue that they are on.
"I feel good about having everyone in his department employed with St. Clair County. As chairman of this County Commission, I am thankful these deputies have the ballistic vests, because they are needed. I am thankful to see this equipment being used by our deputies.”
