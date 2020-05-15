St. Clair Co. Schools sets graduation dates; Pell City announcement expected next week

ASHVILLE -- With Gov. Kay Ivey loosening social distancing restrictions, St. Clair County Schools has changed its graduation plans.
Last Friday, May 8, Ivey loosened restrictions on gatherings to make all gatherings allowed as long as 6 feet of distance can be maintained.
With this in mind, St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said the school system will be changing its graduation plans.
Last week, Howard announced the system would be holding individual ceremonies for seniors and up to six family members, while a larger, more traditional ceremony would take place in July.
Those more traditional ceremonies will now take place beginning next week on the following schedule:
Moody, May 21 at 7 p.m.
St. Clair County, May 22 at 6 p.m. at Moody Stadium
Ashville, May 23 at 6 p.m.
Ragland, May 28 at 7 p.m.
Springville, June 4 at 7 p.m.
The Virtual Preparatory Academy’s graduation has yet to be announced. All ceremonies will be at the school’s football stadium unless otherwise stated.
Howard said the system will continue to offer private ceremonies for any senior who wants one, but those seniors will now have no limit on the number of family members who can attend. The superintendent said these ceremonies will be held over the course of several days in school gyms.
Howard said he feels performing two different types of ceremonies for students is a unique solution.
“I am not aware of any other system offering its graduates two ceremonies, but we felt it necessary so that each could invite more guests to their private one,” he said.
While the traditional ceremonies will be held earlier, Howard said they will still feature some more nontraditional elements.
“The large-scale will be an invitation-only event and is closed to anyone without a ticket,” Howard said.
He said students will receive a predetermined number of tickets, though he did not say how many tickets that would be. Each family will be required to sit 6 feet apart in a designated area.
“Local law enforcement personnel will assist families in remaining in their section and following social distancing guidelines,” Howard said.
As for students, he said they would also be required to remain 6 feet apart while sitting on the field and marching in. Diplomas will be sanitized before they are handed out, and all equipment will be sanitized before and after the ceremonies.
Pell City
Pell City Schools is also exploring the possibility of moving up its graduation ceremony after announcing a June date last week.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said senior sponsors will meet with class officers Monday to discuss the issue and have a similar meeting with parents Tuesday.
He said he expected to have a decision by the Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
“I think it's very important for them to be part of the discussion,” Martin said. “Any decision we make affects a lot of people.”
Martin has previously been clear that the governor’s initial order shifting classes to online stated schools were barred from holding in-person activities with students until June 5, the current official end of the academic year.
When asked about those comments, Martin said that order was still in place to his knowledge, but because seniors will be graduating, and therefore no longer students, it would not apply to them specifically.
He admitted that is a loophole, but it’s one that other school systems are also taking advantage of.
Howard, on the other hand, said the graduations are being held under guidance from state officials.
“All of this is under the specific guidance of the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health,” he said. “If at any moment they change any rule, we will adjust accordingly. Our goal is to provide as much normalcy as we can, while following the rules given to us from the state.”