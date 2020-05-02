St. Clair Co. presiding judge extends emergency court measures until May 15

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Judge Philip Seay has issued an order extending until May 15 emergency measures put in place by the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seay said his extension comes following an Alabama Supreme Court order extending the current judicial state of emergency. The Supreme Court order extends all deadlines set by previous orders until May 15.
This order means all in-person court proceedings will continue to be done through teleconference until the order expires.
Seay’s order concurs with the state’s order, stating that “all in-person hearings, dockets or trials, with the exception of emergency hearings, are hereby continued to dates to be set by each respective judge to dates after May 15.”
Seay previously released guidelines for how court can be held in St. Clair County digitally.
Under those guidelines, judges are authorized to hold hearings over any video conference software they see fit, as long as all parties are present as they would be in a courtroom.
Attorneys are required to host clients and witnesses in their offices to participate in the call unless they meet the criteria for certain exceptions. These include if a participant is part of a high-risk population, is under quarantine or is running a fever. Anyone meeting this criteria may appear from their residence.
The new order put in place by Seay extends these guidelines into May as they had been set to expire.
The Supreme Court’s order also authorizes judicial employees at all courts in the state to begin preparing for the reopening of their offices. This includes allowing non-vulnerable employees to return to work.
The two orders also continue the suspension of jury trials, stating no juror summons can be issued until July 1.
Seay has postponed jury trials set for June, but the judge said he is worried about the inability to call a grand jury.
“You cannot indict someone without a grand jury,” Seay said.
An indictment is a formal charge of a crime that must be put forth through the decision of a grand jury. It is an early step in most criminal proceedings.
Seay said under the current order, these proceedings will not be able to take place until July 15 at the earliest.
Seay said due to this, he hopes future orders from the Supreme Court will allow courtrooms to operate at 50% capacity or include similar restrictions that could allow for such proceedings to take place.