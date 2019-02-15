PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Family Drug Court was recognized Wednesday as the “2019 Alabama Drug Court of the Year.”
The presentation was made at the Alabama Association of Drug Court Professionals Annual Conference
“I think it is a well-deserved award for Judge (Robert) Minor and his Family Drug Court team,” said St. Clair County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Phillip Seay.
Seay, who is also president of the Alabama Association of Drug Court Professionals, presented the award to the St. Clair County Family Drug Court team but had no involvement in the selection process.
Seay said the St. Clair County Family Drug Court is another tool in the county’s court system to help parents kick their drug habits, while bringing the family unit back together, which he says benefits the community.
Members of the St. Clair County Family Drug Court team include St. Clair County District Court Judge Robert Minor, drug court Coordinator Patsy Isbell, DHR liaison Malinda Fomby, DHR attorney Ericka Elzey and family court attorneys Sarah Brazzolotto and Angie Slaten.
“This was definitely a team effort,” Minor said.
He said St. Clair County Family Drug Court was established in 2010 and has been funded through grants.
In 2015, the St. Clair County Family Drug Court was one of only seven family courts in Alabama to receive a federal grant through the state, Minor said.
He said a lot of the court’s resources come through DHR, and parents in Family Drug Court receive many services at no cost, including intensive drug counseling.
Minor said the only thing participants pay for is their drug testing.
“We have had fabulous success,” he said.
Sixty-four people have graduated from the St. Clair County Family Drug Court, and the court has reunited 116 children with their families.
Minor, who has practiced law as an attorney and worked as an FBI agent and district court judge, said Family Drug Court is one of the most rewarding things he has ever done.
“At times, it can be very frustrating,” he said. “I have learned a ton about addiction.”
Minor said, in the beginning, he looked at drug addiction in simple terms. People either chose to use drugs, or they didn’t.
“But, it’s not that simple,” he said. “It’s so much more complicated than that.”
Addiction is powerful, he said, adding that’s why he always encourages young people to never start using drugs in the first place, because they are so hard to walk away from.
“It’s harder than anyone of us can imagine,” Minor said.
He said it takes people one to four years to graduate from Family Drug Court and to leave drug use behind. On average, it takes one to two years for most people complete Family Drug Court.
The effort doesn’t stop after graduation.
“It’s a lifelong battle,” Minor said. “It’s never over. You always have to be on your guard.”
At Wednesday’s luncheon, Minor was also presented with the 2019 Sue Bell Cobb Appreciation Award for his outstanding support of Alabama Drug Courts.
“It is an honor to win these awards, very humbling,” Minor said.
Minor said the St. Clair County Family Drug Court team doesn’t do this for awards.
“We do this to help people, change lives and to reunite families,” Minor said. “That’s our true award.”