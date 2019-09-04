St. Clair Children’s Policy Council receives Award of Excellence

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair Children’s Policy Council was one of nine policy councils in the state to receive the Award of Excellence at the State Children’s Policy Council Convention in Montgomery this summer.
Policy councils are mandated by the Legislature to be present in each of the 67 counties in Alabama.
Each individual council consists of representatives from state or local agencies that have programs and services for children and families. Through an annual needs assessment, these councils help determine the top needs in each county.
Information is passed along to the Legislature to help make policy and pass bills that benefit children and families in St. Clair County.