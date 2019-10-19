St. Clair Chapter 437, Order of Eastern Star, holds awards program

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair Chapter 437, Order of the Eastern Star, Pell City, conducted its awards program recently at the Ben M. Jacobs Masonic Lodge.
Worthy Matron Wanda Bullock welcomed members and their guests. Refreshments were enjoyed by all in attendance.
Jennifer Mulkey, Alabama past grand matron 2001-2002, gave an interesting and informative presentation of the history of the Eastern Star. Members were recognized for their 25 and 60 years of service and were presented certificates and pins.