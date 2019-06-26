ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education approved several personnel actions during its meeting Monday.
The board voted to hire Megan Dunn Barnes, Ashville Middle, intervention teacher; Jennifer P. Askins and Larissa Clarice Love, Margaret Elementary, special education aides; Sarah Lynn Rupright, Moody High, math teacher; Ryne Logan Eastham, Moody High, social studies teacher; Mary Elizabeth Eaves, Moody Jr. High, English teacher; Abra Lea Wallis, Moody Middle, sixth-grade teacher; Samantha Renee Horsley, Moody Middle, CNP worker; Wendy A. Dunaway, Odenville Elementary, custodian; Sarah Vickery Baker, Odenville Elementary, special education aide; Allison Elizabeth Chambers, Odenville Intermediate, fifth-grade teacher; Kimary Elaine Parker, Odenville Intermediate, fourth-grade teacher; Twila Denise Andrews, Odenville Middle, counselor – 10 month; Courtney Laine Watson, Odenville Middle, language arts teacher; April Danya Croft, Odenville Middle, science teacher; Tony G. Gowins, Odenville Middle, social studies teacher; Sheena L. Wilson, Odenville Middle, special education teacher; Sherry Lea Williams, Ragland High, speech/language pathologist; Elisabeth Nicole Earman, Springville Elementary, special education teacher; Kirakias Manwell Shepard, St. Clair County High, career prep; Joseph Ronald Hill, St. Clair County High, math teacher; Jeffrey A. Lumpkin, St. Clair County High, social studies teacher; Gabriela Gil De Wages and Itzel Jimenez, systemwide, bilingual instructional aides.
The BOE also approved changes of contract for Debby G. Everett from bookkeeper at Springville High to bookkeeper at Margaret Elementary; and Shelley Lynn McCoy from language arts teacher at Springville Middle to teach integration specialist for technology.
The BOE accepted the resignations of David Geoffrey Sibert and Heather Harris Cagle from Ashville High; Ganae Dixon Gaines and Summer Watts Putman from Moody High; and Laura Pacheco Nabors from Ragland High.