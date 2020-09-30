St. Clair airport Aviation Career Day organizers present Jeep

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Diane Agans, of Springville, won the drawing for a new Jeep Renegade at the St. Clair County Airport Aviation Career Day on Saturday. Event organizers Ike Newton and Wendy Watson said they had to call Agans three times before she believed she had won.
The Aviation Career Day was dedicated to Sloan Harmon, the late son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. Sloan Harmon was shot and killed in late 2019. A dedication ceremony was held in his memory along with a presentation of the Sloan Harmon Scholarship Fund. The fund was set up to provide scholarships to young people seeking jobs in the aviation field.