The Rev. Richard and Elect Lady Catherine Fair

ALPINE -- St. Campbell Missionary Baptist Church, Alpine, will celebrate the 30th pastor’s anniversary of the Rev. Richard Fair on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Dr. L.L. Jacobs of Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. 

