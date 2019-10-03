ALPINE -- St. Campbell Missionary Baptist Church, Alpine, will celebrate the 30th pastor’s anniversary of the Rev. Richard Fair on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Dr. L.L. Jacobs of Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford.
