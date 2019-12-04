SYLACAUGA -- The 41st annual Sylacauga Christmas parade will take place Thursday night at 6 in downtown Sylacauga.
Beloved community journalist Denise Sinclair has been named grand marshal.
For the last four decades, Sinclair has covered Sylacauga and south Talladega County, first with the Sylacauga Advance and then, for the past 36 years, with The Daily Home. She officially retired June 1.
Each year, the parade is sponsored by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
“Denise was such a great voice for Sylacauga throughout her career,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director. “She was always fair and friendly. She helped tell the Sylacauga story. Denise really made an impact on the city, and that’s what we want when selecting a grand marshal. We wish her all the best in retirement.”
According to Strickland, the parade has become one of the largest in the state.
“This year we have about 75 participants,” Strickland said. “Registration has closed, but we are excited about the response and turnout.”
Strickland said parade entrants range from local school marching bands, churches, area businesses and nonprofits.
The parade will begin at Sylacauga High School (at the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street) and will end at the back parking lot of the high school.
The parade will turn right at North Broadway onto West Ft. Williams and turn right again onto Norton.
Five awards will be presented — first place, Outstanding Theme Award; second place, President’s Award; third place, Grand Marshal’s Award; fourth place, Chairman’s Award; fifth place, Bleacher and Shirley Johnson “Spirit of Christmas Award.”
All awards will be presented the week following the parade at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Strickland noted.
Strickland expressed her gratitude for the community and sponsors.
“This year, Jack’s restaurant is our presenting sponsor,” she said. “They continue to be extremely supportive of the community and Chamber. We are also excited to announce the parade will also have its own Snapchat filter that will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. It is sponsored by Heritage South Credit Union.”
For questions or more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.