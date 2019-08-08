ASHVILLE – A Springville woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Kayla Baker, 42.
He said Baker was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair in Pell City, where she was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m. from blunt force trauma.
Russell said Baker was driving a 2015 Kia, which collided with a box truck at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 33 in Ashville.
Russell said the accident was reported to St. Clair County Central Dispatch around 4 p.m.
He said Alabama State Troopers are investigating the fatal crash.