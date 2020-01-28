Springville woman arrested, accused of stealing from youth football league

SPRINGVILLE -- A Springville woman has been indicted on a charge of stealing from a youth football league.
Taira Jones was indicted and arrested on a charge of theft of property in the first degree Dec. 10, 2019, according to records from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
Jones was arrested and released the same day after she made a $2,500 bond.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Anderton said Jones is charged with stealing an amount over $2,500 from a local youth football league. That is the minimum amount required for a charge of theft of property in the first degree in Alabama.
Anderton did not say the amount Jones allegedly stole.
Jones is scheduled for an arraignment hearing March 4.