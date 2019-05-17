MONTGOMERY – The Springville Tigers won the Class 5A state baseball championship Friday, beating the Briarwood Christian Lions in two straight games.
After losing the first game of the series to the Lions 5-4 on Thursday, the Tigers fought back to win the second game 12-9 and the third and decisive game 9-3.
And, they used big third innings in the final two games to claim the title.
In Game 2, the Tigers, trailing 3-1, sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the top of the third. Ivan Cornelius had the first big hit of the inning -- a bases-clearing double to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded again, Braden Hughes had a bases-clearing triple to make the score 10-3.
Leading 12-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers survived a Briarwood rally as the Lions scored five runs.
In the third game, the Tigers trailed 2-0 when they came to bat in the third, but they responded by scoring eight runs.
Brant Brown and Max Harrison had run-scoring singles in the uprising. Cornelius and Jake Goolsby had run-scoring fielder’s choices, and Hughes added a two run single.
Hughes was also the winning pitcher. He tossed a complete game and was named MVP of the series.
Springville finished the championship season 34-7.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.