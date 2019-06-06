SPRINGVILLE -- Springville police Chief Belinda Crapet said cameras recently put up in the Walmart area, along Alabama 23, are not for detecting traffic violations.
Instead, they are security cameras meant to help fight crime, she said.
She said the high tech cameras can record vehicles passing through Springville and can even read the license tags of vehicles.
Crapet told the Springville council Monday night the cameras could be especially helpful if there is a BOLO, “be on the lookout,” for a particular type of vehicle that was involved in a crime. Camera images can pull up certain types of vehicles law enforcement officials are trying to locate.
Also Monday, the council approved a request from Crapet to purchase electronic crosswalk and flashing speed limit signs, along with solar panels for each sign.
The council authorized an expenditure up to $14,900 for the six electronic signs and solar panels, four crosswalk signs and two speed limit signs.
Crapet said two crosswalk signs are to be placed at Big Spring Park, near the intersection of Old Talladega Highway and U.S. 11. The other set of pedestrian crosswalk signs is to be installed near the intersection of Robinson Street and U.S. 11.
She said the exact locations for the flashing speed limit signs have not been determined at this time.
In other matters Monday, the council:
Approved contributing $1,000 to the St. Clair County Leadership Youth Training Program;
Approved purchasing computer software for the Building Department at a cost of $6,880;
Approved purchasing the “cityofspringville.com” domain for $888;
Approved a contract for cyber security for the city’s computer systems at a cost of $3,956 each month for a three-year period. The city attorney must review the contract before it is officially accepted by the municipality;
Appointed Wesley Dickmann to the Board of Adjustments;
Appointed Dean Goforth as a supernumerary to the Board of Adjustments;
Appointed Josh Weldon to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission;
Rescheduled the Monday, June 17, council meeting to 8 a.m., Friday, June 14;
Approved Friday, July 5, as a holiday for city employees. City offices will close that day;
Approved advertising in the Springville High School football program for the amount of $275; and
Approved a $300 ad in the Trussville Tribune Springville High School Baseball Championship Edition.