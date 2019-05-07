SPRINGVILLE -- A man is being held on a $1 million bond in the St. Clair County Jail after being charged with trafficking drugs and attempting to elude police officers after swimming away from authorities in a local pond.
Springville police Chief Belinda Crapet said officers arrested George Monroe Randolph, 45, of Hayden, after a routine traffic stop turned into a foot chase Monday afternoon.
She said Randolph fled on foot after the traffic stop. He was arrested a short time later after attempting to swim away from officers in a local pond.
Crapet said the suspect was driving a truck that was reported stolen.
“Officers later discovered 1 pound of methamphetamine inside the vehicle,” she said.
Crapet said Randolph is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1,030,500 bond after he was charged with trafficking drugs, receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude law enforcement.
She thanked other agencies for assisting Springville police officers, including the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Odenville Police Department, Argo Police Department and the Alabama Department of Corrections Dog Team.