SPRINGVILLE – The City Council has authorized Mayor William “Butch” Isley to enter into an agreement with the Utilities Board of the town of Odenville and Wright Farm Developers to bring sewer services to the planned residential development off Village Springs Road.
Officials say 650 homes are planned for the development, but the city could not provide sewer services to the project because it does not have the capacity to accept the sewage generated by the Wright Farm Development.
In accordance with the agreement between the city and Wright Farm Development, LLC, the developers will pay for all work in advance to bring sewer to the property.
“Springville will make a little bit of money,” city attorney James Hill III said.
The Odenville Utility Board will also profit from the additional sewer services.
Hill said the biggest takeaway from this is that Springville and Odenville are working together to provide sewer services to this development. He said this joint effort could open the door to future ventures between the cities.
“I think it’s a good step,” he said.
The Wright Farm Development was wrapped in controversy because many Springville residents did not want the development to move forward.
The Springville Council approved the annexation of the property, saying developers would move forward with the residential subdivision regardless of whether the city annexed the property into the city.
Councilman Tim Walker was the lone councilman last week to vote against the proposed agreements, one between the developer and the other with the Odenville Utilities Board.
Walker said residents in his district would have wanted him to vote against moving forward with the agreements.
The agreement between Springville and Odenville is in effect for 30 years, and can be renewed for another 30 years.
While Odenville will receive payment for the sewage it receives from the new development, Springville will receive tap on and impact fees for each home built.
Hill said all residences in the Wright Farm Development are required to tap into the newly built sewer lines. The city will also benefit from property taxes from the addition of residential homes and property.
According to the agreement between Springville and the developer, the developer is required to “pay for the work in advance.”
The city will obtain quotes for any preliminary work, as well as advertise and accept bids for the sewer line project.
In accordance with the agreement, the developer is required to pay for the work five days prior to the city moving forward with the preliminary portion of the project, as well as before awarding the contract to the lowest responsible bidder for the sewer project.