SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Mayor William “Butch” Isley addressed the St. Clair County Board of Education on Tuesday about various concerns he and many Springville residents have, including concerns about infrastructure.
The meeting was at the Springville Middle School auditorium.
In 2010, promises were made by BOE officials that plans were in place to build schools that would assist in addressing the expected population increase, Isley said.
A new school was built in Margaret that helped with the overcrowding problem at Springville Elementary School.
Isley said the BOE took action to purchase land near the high school with the intent to build a new junior high, but that was at least five years ago.
“Recent media reports say that the three schools in Springville are overcrowded, and the use of portable classrooms may become necessary,” Isley said. “I have studied the five-year infrastructure (capital) plan and see that the junior high school for Springville is listed on the plan to be the next school to be constructed in the county.
“I am concerned for the plan itself actually being implemented in the foreseeable future due to financial constraints the BOE currently has in place. Is it not true that the funding needed to construct this school is simply not available at this time with no viable alternatives in place to begin construction?”
Isley wanted to know if the BOE could financially incur any additional debt (maybe through a bond) necessary to fund construction.
BOE President Scott Suttle said every year the board evaluates it bonds, and the BOE is currently maxed out on its bonds.
“Every year, the bulk of our capital plan goes to fix roofs,” Suttle said. “Until there is additional funding, a new school in Springville is not going to happen.”
BOE member Allison Gray said the board did begin to try and help with overcrowding by building the Margaret school.
“At the time, there was overcrowding in Moody, and we were attempting to get children out of portable classrooms,” Gray said. “We had $20 million to build two schools. Construction and the economy tanked, and we were able to build two really great schools. We can’t build that same school today for $10 million, much less $20 million. We have tried to help students countywide with overcrowding.”
St. Clair Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said back when the last two schools were built in St. Clair County, it cost $91 per square foot.
“Today, it is $250 per square foot,” Howard said. “To build that same high school today that we have in Odenville would cost $35 million. At the time St. Clair County High School was built, it cost us less than $14 million. If we decided to build a school today, it would take five years from today before the first student stepped foot in that new school.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.