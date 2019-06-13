PELL CITY – A Springville man charged with making terrorist threats pleaded guilty this week before St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Danny Ray Nichols Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of making a terrorist threat in open court, which means the defendant did not have an agreement with state prosecutors.
Nichols made his plea Monday afternoon before a jury was seated to hear the case.
Harmon said Nichols’ sentencing hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6. Under the sentencing guidelines, he could face 15-99 years in prison or up to life with the possibility of parole.
Nichols has been held in the St. Clair County Jail since his September 2018 arrest.
Nichols apparently made terrorist threats by email.
Authorities said the threats implied that explosive devices would cause damage to the St. Clair County Courthouses, along with Pell City and Ashville high schools.
St. Clair County Investigator Wayne Layton testified last week that the investigation resulted in Nichols being identified, questioned and arrested.
It was only last week that Nichols said he told authorities that he was responsible for the bomb scare to protect someone else.
He also told the court that he was on drugs and alcohol at the time he provided statements to investigators.