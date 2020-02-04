Springville makes preparations for potential marijuana stores

SPRINGVILLE — The City Council has accepted a first reading on an ordinance that would regulate CBD products and retailers in the city.
The council held a public hearing Monday on the ordinance after discussing it in its preceding work session.
Cannabidiol, abbreviated as CBD, is the second most prevalent component of the cannabis plant, or marijuana, according to Harvard Medical School’s health blog. CBD is legal in all 50 states to varying degrees. In Alabama, CBD can be sold as long as it has no more than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana.
The ordinance would allow for CBD in three different city business zones, according to city attorney James Hill III. These zones would be general and downtown business zones, with special exceptions, and adult entertainment zones, without the need for special approval.
Hill said special exception means that some limits may be put on a business, like setting acceptable business hours or signage. He gave the example of a CBD retailer being required in a general or downtown zone to close at 7 p.m. instead of midnight.
Hill said the ordinance looks to the future on issues with CBD.
“This one is a little prospective looking,” he told the council during the work session.
Hill said he believes this will help the city in situations that come down the road that may involve more than just CBD.
“In 2030, I think you’re gonna have, there's a possibility you are gonna have, marijuana stores,” he said. “This ordinance will allow that.”
Hill said the ordinance will allow the city to have a benchmark for how to deal with that possibility.
In other matters, the council:
Accepted a first reading on an ordinance that would amend sign regulations;
Approved $534.07 disbursement from the general fund to the library for activities;
Approved installation of cameras in eight police vehicles for $250 per car;
Approved $7,450 for equipment at the Big Springs Park Splash Pad;
Approved a travel waiver that will be used for the senior center;
Approved $250 in sponsorship of the St. Clair County Water Festival.