SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Baseball Park is set to get a fresh look thanks to a $175,000 grant.
The grant comes from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helps fund improvements on land for recreational use. The grant was accepted by the City Council during a meeting Monday night.
Springville Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Hay applied for the grant to help renovate old facilities at the park. The full project is set to cost $350,000, with the city matching the $175,000 grant.
“The park was originally built in 1978, so the project will involve updating the concession stands and press boxes,” Hay said.
The project will also involve updating playground equipment and some work on the baseball fields themselves, she said.
LWCF grants are issued through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Development.
Springville was one of 12 Alabama cities to receive an LWCF grant this year, along with Lincoln.
Gov. Kay Ivey said she finds these grant programs to be incredibly important to the state.
“These projects will encourage people to enjoy Alabama’s outdoors, and they will help create memories that will last a lifetime,” Ivey said. “I commend local leaders for understanding that parks and playgrounds contribute so much to a community’s health and well-being.”
Mayor William “Butch” Isley noted that with the completion of this project, improvements at the park will total close to $1 million.
In other matters, the council:
Authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Macknally Land Design for work on the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve;
Approved a resolution to add a speed limit sign in the Woodland Hills subdivision;
Approved the purchase of personal protective equipment for the Fire Department at a cost of $8,130;
Approved a copier lease;
Heard the mayor give a report on a recent mayor’s conference that highlighted the need for cyber security;
Heard the mayor solicit donations from the council to help needy children for Christmas; and
Oversaw a small ceremony for newly graduated firefighter Dakota Putnam.