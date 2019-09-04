SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Elementary was one of 21 schools across the state selected as an Alabama Bicentennial School of Excellence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
The announcement was made at the Alabama Department of Archives and History, where Ivey was joined by superintendents, principals and teachers from the selected schools, along with legislators and other dignitaries from across the state.
Each school received a $5,000 Governor’s Award grant to support its continued commitment to student-led community engagement.
Launched by Ivey in December 2017, the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative encourages all public, private and home-schooled students and teachers to participate in the celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
In early 2018, all Alabama schools were invited to submit proposals for community service and engagement projects connecting classrooms with their local communities.
In August 2018, 200 schools were selected as official Alabama Bicentennial Schools and received $2,000 grants to support the implementation of their projects.
Springville Elementary’s project was the old Springville rock school.
SES counselor Tami Spires said the rock school is a local landmark, once providing classroom space for elementary and high school students.
Constructed in 1921, the building sat empty and unrepaired. Along with its significance as being a historic educational facility, Spires said the old rock school may be the largest surviving chert rock structure in St. Clair County.
“Throughout its history, Springville has taken great pride in its schools,” Spires said. “The town that once boasted its own college cherishes history and education, like the old rock school, crafted from stones that were unearthed by local citizens.
“This sense of community is our sole purpose for renovating the rock school. A restored rock school means that its impact will not be merely reduced to history -- students attending Springville Elementary School will have their own experiences regarding the refurbished school in present time.”
Spires said Springville Elementary students, along with the Springville Preservation Society, completely refurbished a classroom in the old school.
“We also renovated the cloak room, foyer and grand staircase,” Spires said. “We were also able to replace the exterior doors and sidelights.”
Spires said Springville Elementary will use the $5,000 to continue working on the rock school.
“We want to restore it back to its former glory and utilize it, not only for nostalgic reasons, but for active ones,” she said. “Our community suffered a great loss with the shutting down of this school.
“It is time to not only mend that loss, but to make up for it. A renewed rock school means a closer community, one that comes together to look back upon its rich history while also enabling it to continue to change lives right now, and for years to come.”
Spires said when students, school officials and other participants started the project, all they saw was the work.
“We had no idea of all the relationships that would be formed, the contacts we would make and all the fun we would have working on this project,” she said.
Said SES Assistant Principal Chris Hill, “I feel like we have brought the history of Springville alive for our students.”
SES Principal Greg Moore said this has been a wonderful learning experience for the school, students and community.
St. Clair Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said he was proud of the efforts the administration, staff and students at Springville Elementary put in to win this award.
“Through their hard work, they were selected by Gov. Ivey to be recognized as a Bicentennial School of Excellence,” Howard said. “We have the greatest staff and students in our county, and this recognition is proof of that.”
