SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council wants to put the redesign of the four-way stop intersection on the fast track.
“I think it’s time to take action at the four-way,” said Mayor William “Butch” Isley, who plans to meet with St. Clair County commissioners this Thursday about possible funding to help speed up the project.
The spot in question, the intersection of Alabama 174 and U.S. 11, has been a topic of discussion in recent months and was again Monday night.
“Everyone is aware of the four-way stop’s functionality,” city attorney James Hill III said.
Traffic backs up at the intersection during peak traffic hours, including rush hours and school hours.
A plan is on the table to widen the intersection, adding turn lanes and traffic lights to dramatically improve traffic flow.
“I think this is a big project that we need to tackle,” said Councilwoman Sherry Reaves. “I am all for it.”
Hill suggested the city apply for both federal and state grants. He laid out the benefits and disadvantages of each.
He said federal funding is slower than applying for state funds through the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“But we don’t want to close any avenues of money,” Hill told the council.
He said the city could apply for both grants and is not obligated to move forward with either grant application. Hill said tapping into a federal grant takes longer and there would be more strings attached to the estimated $6 million project.
He said if the city applies for and does not receive funding from ALDOT, it would still be in line for a federal grant.
Hill said the city could receive a grant from ALDOT quicker if it is willing to fund part of the project, putting it on a fast-track to completion.
He said even then, it will take years before the project is finished.
City officials discussed paying up to 35 percent of the total cost of the project to move it forward with state funding.
City officials said 35 percent would cost about $2.2 million, which would pay for the preliminary engineering plans and the relocation of utilities.
Isley said he wanted to see if the council was on board with moving forward with securing state funds and with funding a portion of the project with local funds because he plans to meet with the St. Clair County Commission on Thursday about sharing the project’s cost.
“The St. Clair County Commission is aware that a request is coming,” Hill said.
He said with the willingness of the city and county to join together to fund 35 percent of the project, the chances of tapping into state funds would be enhanced.
“I think it makes a real impression (with ALDOT),” Hill said.
With the County Commission possibly joining the project, Springville’s share of the funding would drop to $1.65 million, city officials said.
Councilman Wayne Tucker said the municipality could possibly relocate utilities at less cost.
“Now is the time we have to start making application,” Hill said.
It would be some time next fiscal year before the city is notified whether ALDOT approves project funding.
Officials said the city would not pay money toward the project in one lump sum but over an extended period of time as work progresses.
“I’m glad we’re getting in on the front end instead of waiting,” Councilwoman Katrina Hennings said. “I know we’ve got to do this.”
Isley said the city could borrow money or secure a bond issue to pay for its share of the project.
Councilman David Jones said it is possible, with advance notice, that the city’s budget committee could find a way to set aside funds for the future project.
No formal action was taken Monday night, but the consensus of the council was to seek and apply for state funds and seek federal assistance.