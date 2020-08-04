Springville council votes to move forward with pandemic-related capital projects

SPRINGVILLE -- During its regular meeting Monday, the Springville City Council approved a slate of capital projects related to the pandemic.
The list of improvements, which included requests from each city department, has a total cost of $78,284.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. said the city plans to apply for a FEMA grant to get reimbursed for that cost, but the municipality will have to pay a 25 percent match ($19, 571) of the reimbursed money.
Fire Chief Richard Harvey went over the list for the council and broke down the cost of each item.
The first item was $10,000 for the Public Works Department that would pay for the building of a wall to seperate the building inspector’s work area from the department clerks. It would also pay for two laptops for use in work-from-home situations, and a desktop computer.
Harvey said his own department is requesting $20,500 for several pieces of equipment. He said the lion’s share of the request is a mechanical CPR machine for Fire Engine 2, but the department is also requesting three video laryngoscopes.
Harvey said these devices are used when putting in breathing tubes. He said face-to-face contact is usually required to make sure tubes are put in safety due to the need to have visual contact with a patient’s vocal cords. Harvey said these devices had a camera that allows for this to be done without the close contact. He said he expected this equipment to become required by the state sometime in the near future.
The list also includes $7,000 for upgrades to the rear doors to the city library that will include drop boxes on every door.
$24,324 will go to the Parks and Recreation Department for upgrades to the building that will include a door between the lobby and employee break area. It will also include laptops for work-from-home situations.
One big part of the Park and Rec request is an industrial style sanitizing cabinet for sports equipment. Pictures shown during the video conference meeting showed a cabinet that would at least be able to hold a complete set of hockey gear.
“It would primarily be used for shared sports equipment,” Parks and Rec Director Ashley Hay told the council.
The remaining money would be used for all city buildings and will include $8,100 for six portable sanitizing machines for City Hall, the city library, the Public Works Department and the senior center. It would also include two sanitizers for both the Fire and Police departments to help sanitize department vehicles.
The other $8,360 will be used to install ultraviolet light air and coil disinfection systems in all of the air conditioning units in city buildings.
These systems are designed to kill all bacteria while circulating air by applying ultraviolet light.
Servco LLC, which handles HVAC maintenance for the city, suggested the system to the council during its June 5 meeting when Servco was awarded the maintenance contract. At the time, the system was only placed in the library’s HVAC systems but will now be expanded to the city’s 22 other systems at a rate of $380 per unit.
The city will have to pay up front for all of these items and will apply for reimbursement through FEMA, but Harvey feels this should not be a problem.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the appointment of poll workers; council member Wayne Tucker abstained due to his wife being on the list. Tucker is running for his seat unopposed and was certified as elected with no opposition at the council’s July 27 meeting; and
Rejected bids for the force sewer main project near the Archer Cove subdivision due to the low bid exceeding the established budget. The project will be rebid.