Springville council OKs spending $77K on improvements at baseball park

SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council has approved spending $77,353.70 for improvements to the baseball park.
The improvements are part of a project made possible by a Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant the city received last year.
The total amount represents several individual projects the city will be undertaking at the park. It includes $46,985.70 for playground equipment, $12,915 for a new digital message center sign near the entrance, $12,000 for service for the splash pad and $5,453 for three normal picnic tables and three Americans with Disabilities Act compliant picnic tables.
Councilman David Vincent said the playground equipment is especially needed. He said the part of the city the baseball park sits on does not have a playground, but it does have a large child population.
This work is some of the first to be started on the grant project.
Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Hay said these improvements are being done first to avoid interfering with the beginning of baseball and softball season. The major improvements are unlikely to be started at this time, but the Parks and Recreation Department wanted to move forward.
“A lot of it is construction, which we won’t even start until summer,” Hay said. “But we're doing the things we can do now.”
According to Hay, baseball and softball will have evaluations Jan. 26, with the season starting in March.
With that in mind, the department looked at projects that could be done that wouldn't negatively impact children in those programs.
“It's not gonna affect the play,” she said about the projects.
Hay said she hopes to also have the concession stand renovations done by the time the season starts. Those renovations were the first to be started, as reported by Mayor William “Butch” Isley during the council’s Jan. 6 meeting.
The full project at the baseball park is set to cost $350,000, with the city matching the $175,000 provided by the grant, which Hay applied for. These type grants are issued specifically for the development of parks and playgrounds by municipalities.
In other matters, the council:
Entered into executive session over a possible or pending litigation matter;
Tabled a proposal authorizing a contract with Killi’s Turf Management pending bid process; and
Approved renewal of a contract with Superior Mosquito for $9,500 for mosquito control services.
In his report, the mayor:
Read a letter thanking the Springville and Argo Community Emergency Response Team for its support in the search for Kamille McKinney.