SPRINGVILLE -- The city has partnered with Macknally Land Design to move forward on work for the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve.
The City Council voted Monday to allow Mayor William “Butch” Isley to enter into an agreement with Macknally for work developing a master plan for the site as well as an access road to the preserve. Work on the master plan had previously began with another firm that has since gone out of business.
Macknally Land Design has an extensive resume, including work on Regions Field and the Railroad Park in Birmingham and the Alabama National Cemetery.
Leanne Macknally, company president, said projects like Big Canoe Creek are where her business finds its passion.
Macknally also said she is committed to building on the plan that was already in the process of development for the preserve.
“We aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel here,” she said.
Macknally explained the process will include close work with the steering committee formed at last month’s Parks and Recreation board meeting. That committee is designed to work with Macknally to make sure the community has a voice in plans for the preserve.
Doug Morrison chairs the committee. He also serves as president of the Friends of Big Canoe Creek, a nonprofit organization that has worked to protect the creek for years.
Morrison told the council Monday he and the steering committee are committed to working closely with Macknally on the project.
Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is next to Homestead Hollow and is made up of 422 acres of land. It has been the focus of conservation efforts for many years.
In 2108, the Alabama Forever Wild board voted for the preserve to be added to the Forever Wild Land Trust.
That program focuses on preserving land for outdoor activities and education opportunities. Big Canoe Creek is especially important in this regard because it sustains a diverse population of life.
Little Canoe Creek, which is part of the larger watershed, is home to the trispot darter. The trispot is listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It is also home to a wide array of mussels, which are becoming rarer in rivers due to water quality. With these concerns, the city of Springville, the Friends of Big Canoe Creek and several agencies are all looking at the continued development of the preserve