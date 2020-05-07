Springville council approves plan for eventual reopening of public buildings

SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council approved a plan during its regular meeting Monday that lays out a roadmap for how to reopen the municipality’s public buildings.
Mayor Butch Isley said the plan is meant to reopen the city while protecting the public and municipal employees.
“I want to provide our employees with a safe environment to work in,” Isley said.
Isley said the first phase of the plan, which instructs employees to return to work on most occasions, is based on the governor's current “safer-at-home” order, which is set to expire May 15.
Isley said the plan does not include any dates for when the city will move between each phase based on orders from the governor.
“All of these plans, and movement between these plans, are subject to state orders,” Isley said.
The second phase will require an order by the governor allowing for gatherings of up to 50 people, while the third would require the end of the current state of emergency.
The different stages of the plan are also separated by each city building and department. While each building will move between phases together, each will have procedures unique to their specific services.
An example is that City Hall would reopen to the public without needing an appointment, but the senior center would remain closed due to concerns about vulnerable populations.
One part of this plan will include adding glass partitions to some buildings, including the library.
In total, the council approved up to $10,000 in funds to pay for these partitions and other upgrades due to the emergency response. This includes $1,910 for upgrades to the Fire Department iPads.
Fire Chief Richard Harvey said these upgrades are the cheapest way to free up older iPads for use in the library and Municipal Court for a notification system. This system is meant to inform library patrons or court participants when they can enter the building for those services while social distancing guidelines are in place.
The expenditure will also cover $1,315 for a new locking mechanism for doors at City Hall.
These expenditures are needed to bring buildings into compliance with procedures that will be put in place as part of the reopening plan.
While the plan has already entered phase 1 due to the “safer at home” order, city officials were clear it is a plan that allows for forward and backward movement.
“It is feasible that we could use these recommendations to move backwards should there be an increase in the number of cases or another pandemic in our future.,” Harvey said.
In other matters, the council:
Approved paying for an advertisement with The Daily Home;
Approved spending $600 for repair of a door at the library; and
Approved spending up to $10,000 for purchase of a utility vehicle for the Park and Recreation Department.