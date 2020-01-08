Springville council agrees to advertise in children’s book

SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council has agreed to advertise in a children's book that will be distributed to Springville kindergartners.
At Monday night’s meeting, the council voted to allow the mayor to enter into a contract with Family Concepts Ltd. for advertising in the book “The Little People’s Guide to The Big World.”
Leisha Armstrong of Family Concepts spoke to the council Monday about the book and her company. The book contains 42 poems that can be used by parents to explain subjects to children. The subjects range from reading to bullying to even death. It also features an identification page for each child that includes fingerprints.
“It has valuable information they (parents) are going to keep in case something happens,” Armstrong said.
Family concepts is planning to distribute these books in August at Springville Elementary School. The company will then distribute the books to the next kindergarten class at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The council’s contract will be for two years and cost $920 total. The Springville Police Department has also agreed to have an advertisement in the book, along with offering to handle the fingerprinting of the students.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the rezoning of property at 115 Ivey Lane from Residential to Agricultural; and
Rescheduled the Jan. 20 meeting to Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m. due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
The mayor's report included:
Reminder that the Board of Adjusters will meet Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.;
Announced that park renovations are underway; and
Announced there will be a Legislative Advocacy Day on Feb. 11.