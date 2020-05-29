Spring Street Recreation walking track, pool will reopen Monday

TALLADEGA -- The walking track and swimming pool at the Spring Street Recreation Center will reopen Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release issued Friday by City Manager Beth Cheeks.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “guidelines will be observed,” she said in the announcement. “The swimming pool will be open for adult lap swim and water aerobics only … Those using the walking track are expected to practice social distancing … The gym, tennis courts, playgrounds and park restrooms” are still closed.
The pool will be open for adult lap swim, with one swimmer per lane (up to six at a time) from 8 to 9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
Water aerobics classes for up to 12 people will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. in the shallow end of the pool. The pool area will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each activity.
“CDC guidelines state that there will be no showers,” Cheeks said. There will only be “one at a time in the restrooms, and the restroom must be sanitized after each person. As you can see, this is a very labor intensive process for the employees.”
Cheeks added, “These restrictions are subject to change as new guidelines are issued by the CDC and the Governor’s Office.”
Those wishing to use the pool will have to sign up for a specific time slot. To reserve a slot or for more information, please call the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department at 256-362-0514.