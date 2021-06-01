Spring forward: Childersburg celebrates return to normal

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg's spring ended with losses to Munford and Saks, but football coach Johnny Johnson can't help but smile when reflecting on the recent camp.
"You need that spring to really see what we can do on both sides of the ball and then see what kind of kids we can put in the right position," Johnson said.
That was an opportunity Johnson didn't have last year when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped what should have been his first spring camp off the calendars completely.
Although the Tigers were able to host summer workouts with limitations last year, the loss of the spring meant that some players showed up to fall camp without a clue how to participate in drills. That effectively forced Childersburg to almost start from scratch.
The Tigers are already leaps ahead this summer. The players have a foundational level of knowledge. Plus, the film from the spring games has given the coaching staff and the players film to review and a list of things to work on ahead of fall camp.
"We needed this," Johnson said. "We needed the offseason workout program. We're still behind. … We are going into the fall with about eight seniors, that is it. We got a lot of work to do."
Speaking of work, the offensive and defensive lines will likely need a considerable amount of attention this offseason considering that is where the new faces will show up this fall.
On both lines, Johnson said he could rely on seniors offensive tackles Caleb Swain and Jordan Sanders.
"They can make the calls upfront," Johnson said. "They can help the young guys at guard, so it will be good to have them back."
They won't be the only seniors the Tigers offense leans on, especially at the beginning of the season.
Quarterback Canaan Johnson is back under center, and he will likely look for receivers Hunter Hill and Elijah Sims early and often.
"That is who we're going to go through," Johnson said. "Them three guys right there and then our two tackles. Because they are seniors, but like I said again, we're still dealing with sophomores that haven't played, so I expect a lot of their leadership, a big leadership from them right there them three."
Sims, a starting safety, has already emerged as a leader for a secondary that distinguished itself as the strength of the defense in the spring.
Canaan Johnson, the other safety, recorded double-digit tackles in the two halves against Saks and Munford. The other two secondary members are Seth Garrett and Sharrod Robertson, the latter of whom has already distinguished himself despite joining the team this year.
"He needed that spring," Johnson said. "He showed us he could be that shutdown corner."