Spokeswoman: Dept. of Corrections didn’t violate policy by housing murderer at Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG -- A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections clarified the department’s policy on inmates eligible for work release.
Meanwhile, the search for a convicted murderer who escaped from a minimum security facility from Childersburg heads to the end of its first week.
Daniel Miner, 43, was indicted on a charge of capital murder in Marshall County in 1993 and pleaded guilty to murder the following year. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
In 2002, he also pleaded guilty to the promotion of prison contraband for bringing marijuana into Limestone Penitentiary.
Miner escaped from the work camp in Childersburg on Saturday and was still on the run Thursday afternoon.
A story in Wednesday’s Daily Home said the department may have violated its own policies by sending a convicted murderer to Childersburg in the first place, but this is a misstatement of policy, according to clarification issued Thursday.
In October 2019, when the paper was reporting on an unrelated incident involving a state inmate in Talladega, a DOC spokesman told The Daily Home anyone convicted of murder or an adult sex offense, or who is sentenced to life without parole or consecutive life sentences, is not eligible for the work release program.
DOC public information specialist Samantha Rose said Thursday, however, that “it is important to draw several clear distinctions, as this topic seems to be a significant point of confusion.
“ADOC’s work release program and work center programs are not the same thing. To further clarify, Daniel Miner has never worked a work-release job, nor is he eligible for ADOC’s work release program.”
She went on to explain that “work release inmates are eligible to work for private, civilian businesses in the community after thorough and careful vetting. These inmates wear street clothes that any normal civilian would wear to work, and work for a prevailing wage.”
Miner, she says, was part of the work center program, which is different.
“These inmates are required to wear white state inmate clothing (an inmate uniform) and are eligible to work for local or state government entities,” she said. “These inmates are not paid a prevailing wage. As an inmate housed at Childersburg Community Based Facility/Community Work Center, Daniel Miner was only eligible for the work center program.”
She went on to explain that inmates go through a reclassification process from time to time that takes into account their time served, behavioral record and other factors to come up with a risk/needs assessment level.
Miner was classified as a minimum out custody level inmate and as such was transferred to the Childersburg facility in July 2018.
While there, he was assigned to work details for two different municipalities, although Rose said DOC policy would not let her disclose which municipalities he worked in or what he did there.
She did say that while working for these municipalities, he would have kept his white prison uniform on at all times. The Department of Corrections would have also provided transportation to and from the municipalities, but the municipalities would have been responsible for security and supervision.
“Inmate Minor was not assigned to an off-property job at the time of his escape,” Rose said. “Inmates are removed from a community-based facility after an escape and are reclassified to medium custody for a minimum of 12 months.”
Miner was reported missing during a bed check between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert on the Alabama Department of Corrections website. His victim, Edward Lee Williams, was shot to death in his home while Miner was stealing guns, ammunition, cash and compact discs, according to court records.
As in all cases involving escaped inmates, Rose said, the U.S. Marshal Service is also involved in the hunt.
Miner is a white male and has blue eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen dressed in white prison clothes, the ADOC notes.
Miner has multiple tattoos on his arms, back and neck. These include white power symbols such as “cracker bolts” (the double lightning strike SS symbol), an iron cross and other gang related symbols. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his back, according to the wanted poster.
The ADOC requests anyone with information, or anyone who has seen Miner, to call 1-800-831-8825.