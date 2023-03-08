Spirted send-off sought for Special Olympics trip

Talladega has a long history of hosting grand send-offs for local athletes who head out of town to compete. Residents will have another occasion to show that spirit Thursday morning.
At 9 a.m., the basketball teams from the ARC of North Talladega County and the Helen Keller School will head off to compete in the Special Olympics in Montgomery. The teams will be escorted out of the parking lot and out of town by police cars and fire engines with lights and sirens, and business owners along the parade route are encouraged to come out and wish them all well.