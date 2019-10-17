SYLACAUGA -- Affirmation of Consecration Service for Overseer Erastus Godfrey and Pastor DeForest Godfrey at the New Beginning Ministries Church, 212 East 5th St., Sylacauga, will be Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
Pastor Bobby Welch of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Talladega and Pastor Rodney Looney of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Sylacauga will be bringing the message.
Theme Scripture is Acts 20:28 — “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.” All are cordially invited.