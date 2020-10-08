Special presentations highlight Sylacauga City Council meeting (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council spent part of its regular meeting Thursday watching several special presentations.
The first presentation was for the annual awards given out by the Sylacauga Beautification Council. This organization works to provide landscaping, repair and aid to industrial development for the city.
Terry Morris, president of the organization, said the council presents awards to deserving people every year.
Mayor Jim Heigl handed out the awards during the meeting. He said the awards could not be presented at the normal time due to the pandemic, but he thanked the City Council for allowing the SBC time to hand out the awards during the meeting.
The first award given out was the Mary Jo Brown Volunteer of Year Award, which went to Kim Morris, who also serves as the assistant to City Clerk Patricia Carden.
The next award was the Nanellen Lane Citizen of the Year award, which went to Jerry Walker.
The final award was a new award called the Frances W. Conn Shining Star Award, meant to memorialize dedicated SBC member Frances W. Conn, who passed away earlier this year. This award was given later in the meeting by Conn’ son, Richard Conn.
Richard took time to remember his mother as a woman dedicated to the city through a wide range of different groups and causes, including being an early member of the SBC.
“She loved this city,” Richard said. “It's quite an honor to our family to see her memorialized this way.”
Richard said it was also an honor to be able to present the award to his own son, Charlie Conn, who he notes was very close to his grandmother.
Heigl also issued a proclamation on the importance of gynecological cancer awareness, which he said is among the leading causes of death for women in the United States. Gynecological cancer is a catch-all term that includes ovarian, endometrial/uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer.
Sondra Epperson, Joyce Beard, and Whitley Wheeler also addressed the council on behalf of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, an organization that seeks to increase awareness on these types of cancer. The three women are themselves all survivors of gynecological cancer.
Epperson said 110,000 women will be diagnosed with these kinds of cancers this year, and 32,000 will pass away from one of the five forms of cancer. She also said there is no way to screen for many of these cancers, with only cervical cancer having a screening test.
Beard talked about the importance for women to remember it can happen to them and being proactive with their health.
Wheeler, a resident of Sylacauga, talked of her own struggles with cancer last year. She said she noticed fatigue and trouble doing regular activities, like eating and using the restroom. She got an ultrasound, where her doctor found a 10 ½-pound tumor in her ovary, and later in her other ovary. She eventually was forced to have a radical hysterectomy.
Wheeler said it was important to notice changes in your body and to go see a doctor.
“If something is not right with your body, go get it checked out, because tomorrow isn’t promised to you,” she said.
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will be in a future edition of The Daily Home.