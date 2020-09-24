Special election will be required to fill McGhee’s seat on Talladega City BOE

TALLADEGA -- With the passing of Talladega City school board member Mary McGhee, the municipality will likely need to hold a special election to fill her seat.
McGhee represented Ward 2 on the Board of Education.
Greg Morgan, an attorney with Gaines and Gaines, which represents the board, said the process for replacement of a board member is laid out in a consent decree last updated in 2000.
Morgan said a consent decree is functionally a settlement between two parties in a court case.
The order sets out a clear procedure for the board in different situations.
The first is if the board has a vacancy and the former board member had less than two years left in his/her term. In that situation, the board would fill the vacancy by voting to appoint someone to fill the spot.
If the former board member had more than two years left in his/her term, which applies to McGhee, who was re-elected last year, the seat must instead be filled via a special election called by the mayor and City Council no more than 120 days after the vacancy occurs.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality has not yet looked at just when it could hold such a special election.
She said the whole situation has been a shock, adding McGhee was a dear friend and special lady. Cheeks also said any special election would be of extra cost to the city.
Alabama law governing special elections requires a notice of two months ahead of when the election is to be held. Functionally, because the law requires this two months’ notice and says the election needs to be held on a second or fourth Tuesday of a month, the earliest an election could be held is Nov. 23.