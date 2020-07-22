Special election called for House Seat 33 held by late representative

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 33, the seat that was held by Rep. Ron Johnson, who passed away on July 14.
Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020; and the special general election Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of Johnson’s current term, through the end of 2022.
“Rep. Ron Johnson served the constituents of Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties well for many years, and I know he will truly be missed by all,” Governor Ivey said. “Especially while we are experiencing such uncertain times, it is important that the people living in House District 33 have a voice for them in the Legislature. For that reason, I am calling a special election to fill this seat.”
The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Johnson of Sylacauga, the longest continuously serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives, died of complications from liver cancer.
Johnson, 76, one of the most respected members of the legislature had served in the House since 1978.
House District 33 represents Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties.