Southern States Bank promotes Dennis Elliot to president of Talladega Co. operations

ANNISTON – Southern States Bank announced Dennis Elliot has been promoted to president of its Talladega County operations, according to a press release.
Elliot will be responsible for managing the Sylacauga office and will continue to manage the bank’s commercial loan portfolio for that market.
Elliot has more than 20 years of banking experience and has served as a commercial loan officer for Southern States Bank since 2015. He was previously a consumer loan underwriter with Wells Fargo Bank before joining Southern States Bank
“We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Dennis Elliot in Talladega County. He has been an asset to Southern States Bank since he joined the bank in 2015 and has proven his leadership and ability to manage,” said Mark Chambers, president of Southern States Bank, in the release..
Elliot graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He is a member of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and serves on its board of directors. In addition, he serves on the board of directors for the Sylacauga Kiwanis Club. Elliot is a United States Marine Corps veteran.
About Southern States Bank
Southern States Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank founded in 2007. The bank is headquartered in Anniston, with 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia. Visitwww.southernstatesbank.net or find the bank on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/southernstatesbank.