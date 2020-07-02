Southern Ghost Girls tour of Talladega library posted until September

TALLADEGA -- The Southern Ghost Girls tour of Talladega’s Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, originally scheduled for July 11, has been moved to September due to lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new tour date will be Saturday, Sept. 12, starting at 7 p.m.and lasting until around 10 p.m. Tickets for the July event will still be honored in September. Additional tickets are on sale now.
According to a press release, “The family-friendly event is organized by the Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations.”
According to a statement on the library’s Facebook page, “You don't want to miss your opportunity to investigate this incredible haunted library. It is one of the most haunted places in Alabama, and it was also featured on the international TV series ‘Truth or Legends in Your Home Town’ by the Southern Ghost Girls and In The Shadows Entertainment.
“Groundbreaking evidence has been and will be discovered when you join the Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations Team , as seen on TV . You will be led by TV personality and psychic medium Lesley Ann, who founded the Ladies Paranormal Investigation Team.
“First you will take a leisurely Historical Ghost Walk around the library and nearby areas around the town and then investigate the Haunted Armstrong- Osborne Talladega Library. You will get to personally use state of the art paranormal investigation equipment as you look for ghostly and paranormal evidence that makes this library one of the most haunted places in Alabama and the USA.”
Tickets are $25 each. There is no minimum age, but parents of young children are urged to use discretion.
For more information, please call the library at 256-362-4211 or email lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com or call 205-305-5098.