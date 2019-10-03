TALLADEGA -- Television personality and paranormal investigator Lesley Ann Hyde and her troupe of Southern Ghost Girls will be at the Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library on Friday night at 7 as part of a historical, interactive, fun-filled tour of Alabama's most haunted sites.
The Southern Ghost Girls team investigates homes, historical landmarks, museums and other places that have a history of unexplained happenings and paranormal phenomena.
They have a popular television show available on Amazon Prime, "Truth or Legend?" and MCTV, a television station in Cullman, regularly broadcasts their ghost-hunting adventures.
"We are excited to come back to this library again, because last year's event here was incredible,” Hyde said. “The Talladega public library is truly one of the most haunted places we've seen.
"We use a scientific approach in our tours, and using specialized equipment, we record any findings that we get during our investigation.
"Last year, our investigation caught the Shadow Figure Man on our special cameras, and on regular cameras. People saw him with their own eyes. Chairs moved by themselves, piano keys were played by themselves and spirits communicated with us through our Ghost Box."
Library Director Vicki Harkins said she was amazed by the paranormal activity in the genealogy room.
"I was extremely fascinated with our paranormal investigation last year,” Harkins said. “They let us use their equipment and explained how to use it and explained what we were looking for. The session in the genealogy room was mind blowing. Orbs of energy were all over the library.”
Hyde said those in attendance are always divided into groups, and under the guidance of the other investigators, they perform their own ghost hunt.
"We allow people to use our equipment to dig deeper and do their own detective work,” she said. “It's a great way to learn about the history and landmarks in your community, and the people who lived there in the past.
"This event is purely based on scientific and historical approaches. We don't do anything like seances. We are all women of faith with good moral character who are just curious to see if we can record metaphysical phenomena or unexplained happenings.
“It's interesting. It's fun. So, join us at the library Friday night. It's a great date night activity, or girls night out, and a great way to usher in Halloween," she said.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door. Hyde said $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to the library.
"The donation will help fund the library's upcoming summer reading program, and I hope a lot of people in the community will attend,” Harkins said. “It's a lot of fun for a good cause, and what better way to get in the Halloween spirit. No pun intended.”
For more information about Friday's event, visit www.talladegalibrary.com.