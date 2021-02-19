Southeast Regional: Proctor powers Sylacauga into finals

Crews Proctor scored 31 points to lead Sylacauga past Carroll 70-65 in the Class 5A Southeast Regional semifinals Friday night.
For the Aggies, this is their fifth straight appearance in the regional championship game.
Sylacauga will take on Greenville at 3 p.m. in Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Greenville defeated Tallassee 80-55 in the other regional semifinal Friday.
Sylacauga led through the game, but Carroll went on a 7-1 run to take a 64-61 lead with 2:41 remaining.
Sylacauga however, finished the game on a 9-1 run. Proctor scored eight of the points during the run. The Aggies took control of the game late. Josiah Graham’s free throw cut the lead down to 64-62 with 2:32 left in the game.
Proctor tied the game with a layup at 64-all with 1:30 left in the contest.
Proctor had a chance to put the Aggies up by two with 1:06 left in the game, but he missed both free-throw attempts. Graham would get the offensive rebound off the second miss, but his shot attempt was blocked. Proctor, however, would steal the ball from Carroll’s Johnny Coleman and get fouled while attempting a layup.
Proctor would make both to give Sylacauga a 66-64 lead with a minute left in the contest.
Graham tried to put the game away in style as he got on a fast break, but he would miss the dunk attempt. Proctor was able to collect the offense rebound and get fouled. The foul on Carroll was ruled an intentional foul, which gave the Aggies a pair of free throws and the ball.
Proctor would make both attempts to give the Aggies a 68-65 with 5.1 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Proctor would get fouled again. He made both attempts to seal the 70-65 win for the Aggies.
Christian Twymon and Maleek Pope scored 13 points apiece for the Aggies.
The Aggies will try to earn a trip back to the state tournament on Monday. Since winning the state championship in 2018, Sylacauga has fallen short in the regional championship game the past two seasons.