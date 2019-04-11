SYLACAUGA – Alumni and friends of the University of Alabama are invited to the Spring Scholarship Banquet on Thursday, May 9.
The banquet will be at Harvey’s on Noble. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30.
The guest speaker will be Dean Charles L. Karr with the University of Alabama College of Engineering.
The South Talladega UA Alumni will host the event. Tickets are $30 each. Make checks payable and mail to South Talladega UA Alumni, P.O. Box 2083, Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Those attending should R.S.V.P. by Thursday, May 2. The group is offering an early pay discount of $25 for each ticket, if paid by May 2.
The group’s Facebook page is South Talladega University of Alabama Alumni and friends.